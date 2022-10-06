Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $160.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.06. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

