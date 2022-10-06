Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAR opened at $173.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.65. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 47.02 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.