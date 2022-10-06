Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 4.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 28.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $11,610,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $19.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

