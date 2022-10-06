Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 11,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $844,685.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,402,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,204 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,336. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

