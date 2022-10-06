Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,365 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Iron Mountain by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,684 shares of company stock worth $967,361. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

