Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $3,891,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $1,105,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton acquired 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on HZNP. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.22.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

