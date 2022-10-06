Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after buying an additional 201,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after buying an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after buying an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after buying an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $745.68 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $754.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $646.40 and a 200 day moving average of $644.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.29.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,126 shares of company stock worth $43,016,751 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

