Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $401,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth $1,083,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth $871,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter valued at $199,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $29.66.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

