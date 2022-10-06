Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,677 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,020. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

