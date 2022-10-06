Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $52.41. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.