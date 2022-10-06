Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $160.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.31.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

