Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13,921.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 407,490 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $139.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

