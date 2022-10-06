Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.36

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $77.36 and traded as low as $72.20. Weis Markets shares last traded at $72.28, with a volume of 64,592 shares trading hands.

Weis Markets Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Weis Markets Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Weis Markets by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,722 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About Weis Markets

(Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.