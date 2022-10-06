Welch & Forbes LLC Has $37.51 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 739,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $37,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

