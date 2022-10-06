Welch Group LLC Acquires 44,406 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $110.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

