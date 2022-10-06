Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Trimmed by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 22,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Welltower Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.68 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.