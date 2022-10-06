West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.32. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 41,690 shares trading hands.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$26.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.80.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

