WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of WSC opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.42. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $581.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $169,942.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.