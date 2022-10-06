Wincanton (LON:WIN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $368.67

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 368.67 ($4.45) and traded as low as GBX 299.50 ($3.62). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 299.50 ($3.62), with a volume of 49,182 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 343.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 368.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £373.01 million and a PE ratio of 788.16.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

