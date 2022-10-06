Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,039.29.

WZZZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($44.71) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.21) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,925 ($35.34) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Wizz Air stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

