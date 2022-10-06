Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,472 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 161,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,510,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Woori Financial Group stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

