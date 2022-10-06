Xerox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Xerox by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 242,119 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Trading Up 1.6 %

XRX stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.51%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

