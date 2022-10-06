XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Shares Down 0.2%

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 6,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 19,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

XPAC Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter.

About XPAC Acquisition

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

