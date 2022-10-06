Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Trading Down 1.8 %
XNET opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Xunlei has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $93.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xunlei (XNET)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.