Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Down 1.8 %

XNET opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Xunlei has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $93.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Xunlei by 58.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 858.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 69.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 20,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

