Yandex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Yandex by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 1,793.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 473,764 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Yandex by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Yandex by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

