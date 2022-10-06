YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,104.68

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,104.68 ($13.35) and traded as low as GBX 850 ($10.27). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 880 ($10.63), with a volume of 20,693 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($19.82) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £971.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,000.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,028.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,104.68.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

