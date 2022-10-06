Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target Cut to €27.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €28.00 ($28.57) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €76.00 ($77.55) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zalando from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.61.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 148.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

