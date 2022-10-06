Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $281.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $261.63 and a 12 month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

