Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.10

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $0.72. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 200,060 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ZYNE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.