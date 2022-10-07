1,545 Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,545 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in F5 by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in F5 by 1,216.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $962,202 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $152.24 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.91 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.40.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

