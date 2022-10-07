1,593 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $107.86 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.15. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

