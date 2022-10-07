1,642 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 824.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after buying an additional 492,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after buying an additional 417,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after buying an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 54.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 714,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,848,000 after buying an additional 251,914 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $45.17 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.