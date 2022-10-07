17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 90,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 157,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

17 Education & Technology Group Stock Down 5.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 17 Education & Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. H Capital II GP L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.

