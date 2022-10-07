171 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,140.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.68.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 543,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total value of $2,415,673.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,335 shares in the company, valued at $52,660,238.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,571 shares of company stock worth $10,183,247. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $220.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 5.78%. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

