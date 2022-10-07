32,154 Shares in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,596,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NBXG opened at 9.83 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of 9.17 and a 12-month high of 19.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 11.06.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.