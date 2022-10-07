542 Shares in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $298,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $802,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

