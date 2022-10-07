5,685 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,386,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.54.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at $32.82 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.