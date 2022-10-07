729 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,872 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $3,010,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11,902.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 21,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $298.63 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.71 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.43 and its 200 day moving average is $277.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

