AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACIU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AC Immune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

AC Immune Stock Performance

ACIU stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.61. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.28, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Analysts predict that AC Immune will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AC Immune by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter worth $404,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

