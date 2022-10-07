Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,922,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

