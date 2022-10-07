Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Gap Up to $7.97

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $8.35. Accel Entertainment shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 670 shares changing hands.

Accel Entertainment Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $778.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.33 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

