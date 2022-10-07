Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $339.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accenture Trading Down 1.8 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $269.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.14. Accenture has a 12 month low of $254.27 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $170.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

