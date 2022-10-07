ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Shares Down 0.7%

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Rating) was down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.50 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.90). Approximately 17,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 129,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.91).

ActiveOps Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £53.17 million and a PE ratio of 8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at ActiveOps

In other ActiveOps news, insider Richard John Jeffery bought 125,000 shares of ActiveOps stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £98,750 ($119,320.93).

ActiveOps Company Profile

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Australia. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

