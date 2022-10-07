AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $154.41

Shares of AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.41 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.29). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 109.50 ($1.32), with a volume of 10,850 shares traded.

AdEPT Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £27.41 million and a P/E ratio of -25.47.

AdEPT Technology Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

About AdEPT Technology Group

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

