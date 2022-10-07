Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $428.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $298.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.50 and its 200-day moving average is $393.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 18,546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

