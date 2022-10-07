Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $428.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $298.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.50 and its 200-day moving average is $393.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,969 shares of company stock worth $1,829,066. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 18,546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.