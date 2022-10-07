Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $290.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.16. The company has a market cap of $297.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

