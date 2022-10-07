Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 164.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,048,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,571,000 after buying an additional 30,506 shares during the period. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $238.59 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

