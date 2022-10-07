Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.44.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,239,000 after buying an additional 101,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after buying an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,569,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,874,000 after buying an additional 45,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,453,000 after buying an additional 819,223 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALK opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

