Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 338,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 819,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Alkaline Water Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 616.70% and a negative net margin of 62.56%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.

