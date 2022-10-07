Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.53.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $102.24 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $116.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

